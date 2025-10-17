After days of social media speculation surrounding her pregnancy, actress Sonakshi Sinha has finally broken her silence — and in her signature witty style. The actress took to Instagram to address the ongoing rumours while sharing a series of photos from one of the Diwali parties she recently attended.

Sonakshi Sinha SHUTS DOWN pregnancy rumours with witty post, shares laugh-filled moment with Zaheer Iqbal: “World record holder for…”

In the photos, Sonakshi looked radiant in an elegant ivory ensemble, while her husband Zaheer Iqbal complimented her in a navy-blue outfit. The final slide captured the couple laughing heartily — a fitting response to the chatter surrounding them.

Putting an end to the rumours, Sonakshi wrote in her caption, “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Her playful tone instantly struck a chord with fans. One Instagram user commented, “Always glowing, which is why is it SO CONFUSING,” while social media influencer Kusha Kapila dropped laughing emojis in support.

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years. Professionally, Sonakshi is gearing up for her next big-screen outing, Jathadhara. The film’s trailer is set to be unveiled by superstar Mahesh Babu today, October 17, following the release of its motion poster earlier this week. Jathadhara will hit cinemas on November 7, 2025, in both Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu to launch Jatadhara trailer tomorrow; Sonakshi Sinha & Sudheer Babu shine in motion poster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.