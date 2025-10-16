The much-anticipated Diwali releases, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, are just days away, and the excitement across the trade, industry, and audiences is palpable. As with every major festive clash, the battle for screens has intensified. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the first round of this tussle between the distributors of both films has already begun.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is being distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. Its distributor-partner in the Mumbai circuit, August Entertainment, has sent a mail to cinemas in the territory informing them about their screen-sharing requirements. They have asked for all shows in single-screen cinemas and two screen theatres. They have also asked for 12 shows in three-screen multiplexes; it means 100% showcasing in two of the three screens and a show or two in the third screen as well.”

The mail from August Entertainment further states that they want 15 shows of Thamma in four-screen theatres, 18 shows in five-screen cinemas, 21 shows in six-screen multiplexes, 24 shows in seven-screen multiplexes, 27 shows in eight-screen multiplexes, 30 shows in nine-screen plexes and 33 shows in 10-screen theatres.

It’s important to note that this move has come directly from August Entertainment, which is handling the release of Thamma in the Mumbai circuit. How distributors in other regions respond, and whether they follow suit with similar demands, remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, the exhibitors have expressed reservations. An exhibitor told us, “We would definitely want to show Thamma as it looks exciting. But single-screen cinemas should also be given a chance to play Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. In fact, it’s the single-screen theatres where the Harshvardhan Rane-film can score big time. And let’s not forget that the Marathi film Premachi Goshta 2 and the Gujarati film Chaniya Toli are also up for release this Diwali. Some cinemas would want to accommodate it as well. Hence, we hope a solution can be found.”

Another exhibitor remarked, “The mail from August Entertainment mentions that the rule exists only for non-PVR, non-Inox and non-Cinepolis cinemas. We feel it’s not fair and it should be uniform for all cinemas.”

Meanwhile, a trade expert commented, “Just a few weeks ago, we saw what happened during the Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clash. At that time, the makers of the former asked for 100% shows in single-screen, two-screen and three-screen cinemas. Even in theatres with four screens and more, they asked for nearly 80-90% of showcasing. At least, the distributors are reasonable in the case of Thamma.”

