Dinesh Vijan has emerged as one of the most successful producers of the Indian Film Industry in the post-COVID world, tasting success with mid-budget films devoid of big stars. Diwali 2025 will see the release of Thamma, which is a follow-up to his Independence Day 2024 blockbuster - Stree 2. Reliable sources have confirmed that Thamma is the most expensive film of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Dinesh Vijan’s Thamma becomes the MOST EXPENSIVE film of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe; Rs. 145 crores bet on Ayushmann & Rashmika!

"Thamma is the most expensive and ambitious film of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. With VFX companies of international repute working on it, the final budget of Thamma is around Rs. 125 crores, excluding print and publicity, which is estimated to be in the bracket of Rs. 20 crores. The final landing cost of Thamma will fall in the vicinity of Rs. 145 crores," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informs that Thamma has surpassed Stree 2 to become the most expensive film of the universe. "Stree 2 was made on a budget of Rs. 125 crores including print and publicity. Thamma is almost Rs. 20 crores higher, and producer Dinesh Vijan is placing his bets on Rashmika and Ayushmann to bring in the audience. He truly believes in the magic of content, which has resulted in him investing such monies, and is now hoping for the lead actors to bring in the audience on opening day," the source told us further.

This isn't the first time that Dinesh Vijan is taking a risk of mounting a big film. "He made Chhaava with Vicky, which most thought of as a not-so-wise business decision. But the film delivered, and so did Vicky. He is now confident that the film and the lead actors will deliver again on Diwali, as he has already padded it with the tag of his most prestigious universe."

Thamma is set to release on 21st October, and the distributors have demanded 70 percent of the total showcasing at the India level.

