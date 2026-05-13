After a rocking special appearance in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (2025), Emraan Hashmi is expected to give fans a treat with Gunmaaster G9, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. The film reunites him with director Aditya Datt after 20 years. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Deepak Mukut opened up on the release plans.

EXCLUSIVE: Deepak Mukut eyes Dussehra release for Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9; reveals The Bhootnii suffered due to screen-sharing issues: “PVR INOX Pictures distributed Raid 2; it got priority…”

Deepak Mukut confessed, “We are looking at releasing in the Dussehra week, on October 16. There’s no other release scheduled for the next three weeks, which would give us an advantage. We are also looking at bringing our film to cinemas on October 9. Drishyam 2 will release on October 2, but that’s okay. Mine is an action masala film, while Drishyam is in a different zone. Our target audience is the youth and those who loved the OG Emraan avatar of the mid-2000s. The youngsters who loved Emraan then are now in their 40s or 50s. That is our audience. At the same time, our film will appeal to the youngsters as well. My son is 20 and even he listens to the old songs of Emraan.”

Deepak Mukut is clear that he wants to be extra careful in choosing the release date after his bad experience last year, “My last film, The Bhootnii, clashed with Raid 2. Since PVR Inox was the distributor of Raid 2, it got priority, while my film didn’t get sufficient shows. But people did come wherever it got shows and did a business of around Rs. 10 crores. If I had more shows, my film would have done better. Utna loss nahin hota jitna mujhe hua hai abhi.”

At present, he’s gearing up for a car chase sequence shoot in Mumbai of Gunmaaster G9, followed by the Uttarakhand-Delhi schedule in June. In the previous part of the interview, he praised Emraan Hashmi and music composer Himesh Reshammiya for their great work. In this part, he added, “Genelia Desmukh is superb in the film and I appreciate the hard work she has done. Riteish praised us and told us, ‘You have given her a superb role’.”

Future plans

Deepak Mukut has the much-awaited sequel of Nayak (2001), starring Anil Kapoor, in his kitty. He said, “It’s a work in progress. Anil ji and I will announce together soon. Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is also in the offing. The way the first part performed on re-release was nothing short of a miracle. Some films get their rightful due a little late. Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) is one such film.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Deepak Mukut reveals how Mithun Chakraborty’s Surakksha inspired Gunmaaster G9; opens up on bringing together Aashiq Banaya Aapne trio of Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, Himesh Reshammiya: “It’ll surely get people excited”

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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