From Gangs of Wasseypur to global film festivals, Huma continues to strengthen her international presence with bold performances and ambitious projects.

Huma Qureshi is all set to return to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, adding another milestone to her steadily growing international journey. Over the years, the actor has built a strong reputation for balancing mainstream cinema with content-driven performances, and her Cannes 2026 appearance further highlights her expanding global footprint.

Huma Qureshi heads to Cannes 2026 after making waves at TIFF and BIFF with Bayaan

Having attended Cannes previously as well, Huma has consistently represented Indian cinema on international platforms through her unconventional film choices and impactful performances. Whether it was her breakthrough role in Gangs of Wasseypur or critically appreciated performances in projects like Maharani, Monica O My Darling, Tarla and Leila, the actor has continuously backed stories that stand apart. She also expanded her global reach with Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder.

Last year proved to be particularly significant for Huma on the international front. The actor attended both the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival for her film Bayaan. Notably, Bayaan emerged as the only Indian film selected in the Discovery section at TIFF 2025, earning considerable attention in global festival circuits.

As anticipation builds around her Cannes 2026 appearance, fans are eager to see what fashion and cinematic moments Huma brings to the iconic international platform this year. Known for her confident style choices and strong screen presence, the actor has often made headlines for effortlessly blending glamour with substance.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi has an exciting lineup ahead. She is expected to feature in Toxic alongside an ensemble cast headlined by Yash. She also has projects like Pooja Meri Jaan and Gulabi in the pipeline.

Apart from acting, Huma has also stepped into production with her brother Saqib Saleem under their banner Saleem Siblings. The duo is currently gearing up to complete their first production venture, Baby Do Die Do, which is expected to showcase Huma in a completely new avatar.

Also Read: Red Lorry Film Festival to open with The Testament of Ann Lee, Spotlight Bayaan, close with 13 Days, 13 Nights

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