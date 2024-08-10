The industry, trade and the audience are gearing up for the release of three big films this Independence Day – Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to tell you about the cuts in Vedaa and Stree 2. In this exclusive article, Bollywood Hungama will throw light on the cuts given by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to Khel Khel Mein.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors ‘b*******d’ and ‘son of a b***h’ from Khel Khel Mein

As per the cut list, the CBFC’s Examining Committee didn’t ask for any visual cut. However, they asked for two cuss words to be muted - 'b*******d' and 'son of a b***h'. It is not clear if these abuses have been muted, removed or replaced. But the audience definitely won't hear these abuses in the original form.

Once these changes were made, the CBFC passed Khel Khel Mein with a U/A certificate. The censor certificate was handed over to the makers on August 8. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 134.07 minutes. In other words, Khel Khel Mein is 2 hours, 14 minutes and 7 minutes long.

Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal and releases on August 15. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz of Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl and Shashikant Sinha. It is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers.

Before the trailer, the team of Khel Khel Mein released the song ‘Hauli Hauli’ at an interesting event. Here, Ammy Virk raised a laugha as he said “Akshay paaji was our senior. When the senior most person treats everyone with love, then nothing like it. He has this habit that everyone should have lunch together. Pragya would order fish, Vaani ne kuch alag mangaya hota tha. Akshay paaji ne bhi kuch mangaya hota tha. I am the biryani saag type. We would eat from their plate.”

Pointing at Pragya Jaiswal, he revealed, “She would order healthy food as she is the heroine! But even she would consume biryani and lift food from Akshay paaji’s plate.”

Ammy Virk ended by remarking, “In short, it was a chill atmosphere. Khaana khaane gaye the hum toh aur film bana ke aa gaye maze maze mein!”

