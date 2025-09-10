The popular Jolly LLB franchise returns with its third installment, Jolly LLB 3. For the first time, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi come together in a courtroom face-off, with Judge Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla) presiding. The film also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio18, Jolly LLB 3 is set for a worldwide release on 19th September 2025.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off in Jolly LLB 3, trailer out now!

Akshay Kumar, on returning as Jolly Mishra, said, “Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it’s not just about reviving a character, it’s about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September.”

Arshad Warsi on reprising Jolly Tyagi said, “Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay’s Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it’s all laced with comedy but also layered with heart. I think audiences are going to enjoy watching the fireworks between us.”

Saurabh Shukla, the ever-iconic Judge Tripathi, said, “Judge Tripathi has been one of my most loved characters. But this time, the poor judge has double the trouble! With two Jollys in one courtroom, the chaos, the comedy, and the drama are on a whole new level. For me as an actor, it was great fun to bring back Tripathi’s quirks, but also to explore how he deals with a situation he has never faced before. The audience will laugh but also connect with the dilemmas he faces.”

Director Subhash Kapoor, said, “The Jolly LLB franchise has always balanced humour with a strong social issue, and that’s the DNA we wanted to preserve in Part 3. But the challenge was to bring both Jollys together in one story. Akshay and Arshad bring such different energies that the courtroom really becomes a battleground of ideologies as much as personalities.”

“The Jolly LLB franchise is not just about entertainment; it has always held up a mirror to society. With Jolly LLB 3, the franchise takes its most ambitious leap yet by bringing both Jollys together in a clash that is as explosive as it is heartfelt. This is also a defining moment for us at Star Studio18, our first theatrical release under the rebranded banner and a reflection of our vision to champion stories that are bold in scale, rooted in character and deeply resonant with audiences across India.,” said Alok Jain, JioStar.

Presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.

