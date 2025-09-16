The wait is finally over! After building immense anticipation, the makers of Vrusshabha have now announced the official teaser release date 18th September 2025. Taking to his social media handle today, legendary actor Lalettan Mohanlal set the internet ablaze with a powerful message: “The Battles. The Emotions. The Roar. Vrusshabha Teaser drops on 18th September."

Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha teaser to drop on September 18, 2025

This announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, as they now eagerly await their first glimpse of this grand cinematic spectacle.

Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha is poised to be one of the most ambitious films of Indian cinema, combining high-octane battle sequences, deeply emotional father-son drama, and a powerful storyline that transcends generations. Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, the film will also release in Hindi and Kannada, truly making it a pan-Indian saga.

Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek Vyas Studios, Vrusshabha boasts a stellar creative team and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta, with music by Sam CS and sound design by Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty.

With Mohanlal leading from the front and a visionary production team backing it, Vrusshabha is ready to redefine epic storytelling on the big screen. The upcoming teaser is expected to showcase the film’s scale, emotions, and never before seen visuals promising fans a cinematic experience like no other. Mark your calendars 18th September is when the roar begins!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mohanlal’s magnum opus Vrusshabha to release on Diwali 2025; shoot wrapped up

More Pages: Vrusshabha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.