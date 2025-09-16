Sydney is poised for a momentous revival of its Indian Film Festival this October, as the event returns after a hiatus to bring three days of rich cinematic storytelling from 9–11 October 2025. Organised by Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, the visionary behind the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, this year’s Sydney edition will open with Full Plate, written and directed by actor-filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee and produced by Ashutosh Goswami and Anup Chitnis.

Indian Film Festival of Sydney to open with Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Full Plate on October 9

Full Plate features Kirti Kulhari in the lead role, with Sharib Hashmi, Monica Dogra, and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles. Full Plate recently had its world premiere slated for the Busan International Film Festival 2025. The film is about a Muslim homemaker in Mumbai whose husband's accident forces her to earn a living, leading to her husband's insecurity and her personal transformation.

Reflecting on opening the festival with Full Plate, Tannishtha Chatterjee says: “In the middle of one of the hardest chapters of my life, it meant everything to know that stories still matter. When Mitu asked me to open the Indian Film Festival of Sydney with Full Plate, I felt both humbled and profoundly grateful. This film was born out of struggle, grit and hope, and sharing it with the Sydney audience feels like bringing the journey full circle.”

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM adds: “There is something deeply resonant about opening with Full Plate. Tannishtha’s courage, her determination to tell this story despite overwhelming odds, reflects exactly why Indian cinema matters—because it does more than entertain, it reveals, it heals, it challenges. We are honoured to welcome Sydney audiences back with this film and with three days of cinema that probe, celebrate and uplift.”

Over the course of the three-day festival, Sydney will witness a carefully curated lineup of over 15 films from across India and the Indian diaspora, spanning multiple languages and genres. The programme will include independent voices, feature films, shorts, and documentaries, along with panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and filmmaker conversations that allow audiences to engage directly with the art and artists.

