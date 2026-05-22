Actor Bobby Deol is currently witnessing a massive wave of career reinvention. Popularly crowned as "Lord Bobby" by the internet, the actor has successfully transitioned into one of the most bankable and ruthless antagonists in Indian cinema. Following the phenomenal impact of his silent villainous role in Animal, he is steering his career forward with deep, dark, and unconventional character arcs.

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol takes a break from UK for Bandar promotions ahead of release

In a significant move for his upcoming release, the actor has made a quick trip back home to immerse himself in the promotional campaign of his next big theatrical project. A source close to the film shared exclusive insights regarding his schedule with Bollywood Hungama.

“Bobby Deol has flew back to India from the UK, taking a short break from the shoot of his current project to be here for the release of his film Bandar. The response to his look in the teaser and trailer has already caught everyone’s attention as it’s raw, intense, and completely unlike anything audiences have seen from him before. After Animal and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Bobby is once again stepping into a space that feels fresh and unexpected for him.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Bandar features the actor in a completely different light. He steps into the shoes of Sameer Mehra, a fading pop icon and troubled artist who gets caught in a downward spiral after being hit with shocking sexual assault allegations. The gritty crime thriller presents a tense courtroom and media drama where his character claims innocence against a compromised system. The cinematic world created by Kashyap marks a highly anticipated first-time collaboration between the director and the actor.

Looking ahead, his slate of upcoming projects remains incredibly packed with heavy-duty action and high-concept suspense. He is locked as the primary threat in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe multi-starrer Alpha, sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the female-led action thriller. Additionally, he will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime Video spy thriller series Teen Kauwe alongside Sidhant Gupta. The show revolves around a hidden mole operating inside a secret agency in Mumbai.

Also Read: Salman Khan hypes Bandar teaser with quirky Instagram post for Bobby Deol

More Pages: Bandar Box Office Collection

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