Abu Dhabi is set to host the region’s first mega Bollywood live entertainment event of the year, featuring global music icon Sonu Nigam. The legendary singer will officially launch his highly anticipated world tour, ‘The Revolution,’ at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Friday, 21 August 2026.

Sonu Nigam’s ‘The Revolution’ world tour to begin in Abu Dhabi on August 21, 2026

The landmark event is brought to the UAE capital by premier entertainment agency Blu Blood, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

Dubbed the ‘Lord of Chords’ and ‘Ruler of Hearts,’ the Padma Shri laureate will deliver his first-ever massive, standalone solo arena production in Abu Dhabi. Known for his career-spanning romantic ballads, timeless classics, and high-energy dance numbers, Sonu Nigam’s debut performance at the Etihad Arena marks a historic milestone for South Asian entertainment in the capital. The mega-concert underscores Middle East's rapidly growing footprint as a premier global entertainment hub, offering world-class culture and live music experiences for international and regional audiences alike.

Sonu Nigam states, "Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled to launch 'The Revolution' tour in a city that has always shown me so much love. This tour is a celebration of our shared musical journey over the last 30 years, and I cannot wait to share this completely new arena experience with my fans."

Osman Osman & Shaaista Khan Osman, Managing Director & CEO, Blu Blood state, “Bringing the global launch of Sonu Nigam’s Revolution Tour to Abu Dhabi is exactly what Blu Blood is known to do. As the first major Bollywood event to return to the region, this next Blu Blood experience illuminates the magical moments that define global culture. It brings the exact grandeur that can only be brought to life in the UAE entertainment scene with full government

support”

'The Revolution' World Tour represents the absolute pinnacle of Sonu Nigam’s touring career, serving as a massive, high-octane international arena tour that celebrates his historic 30-year legacy as India’s most celebrated vocalist. The show is meticulously curated to take audiences on an emotional journey, seamlessly fusing his timeless, generation-defining Bollywood classics with high-energy fan favourites and powerful new material. Backed by a world-class live band and an immersive, premium audio-visual design, the tour will witness a multi-continental run with a highly anticipated debut in Abu Dhabi before heading to United Kingdom, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam sells five Karjat land parcels for Rs 95 lakhs: Report

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