The Namit Malhotra-produced Ramayana is all set for a Diwali 2026 release. For the film, the producer has put together a magnum opus star cast by getting Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol together under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. The first teaser dropped earlier in the year, and grabbed eyeballs all across.

Namit Malhotra contemplating a masterstroke to prepone Ramayana to October 30, 2026, a week before Diwali

And now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Ramayana: Part One won't release on Diwali. Before one concludes, let us confirm that the film release could be pre-poned by a week and it might now hit the big screen on October 30, 2026. "Namit Malhotra wants the film to establish itself before the Diwali period. He wants the word of mouth to spread all across, so that the business peaks in the second week. He is here to redefine business by not just bringing a pre-Diwali release, but also a film that scores a bigger second week than the first due to the festive period. The conversation to pre-pone by a week is underway, and a final decision will be taken soon," a source told Bollywood Hungama anonymously.

The source also informs that the release date will be announced once the makers lock the distribution deal for Ramayana. Reportedly, they are negotiating a Rs. 450 crore offer from top distributors, and a final call on whom to sell the film will be taken shortly.

Ramayana's second part will meanwhile release on Diwali 2027, a year after the first instalment of the epic.

Also Read: Ramayana is not just a film; it is Bollywood’s biggest faith test in years

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