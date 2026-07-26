The trailer of Bhai Tera Star Hai has caught attention thanks to its quirky content and Raghav Juyal’s promising performance. Interestingly, it’ll release on July 30 and thus clash with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer-director Vivek B Agarwal explained the strategy behind the release.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhai Tera Star Hai targets 900–1000 screens despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day CLASH; Vivek B Agarwal says, “There was NO other viable weekend until February 2027-end”

Vivek B Agarwal said, “Honestly speaking, there’s no strategy. I did my homework. After the July 30 weekend, I don’t know if I’ll get another opportunity to release my film until the end of February 2027. There are either a couple of big Bollywood films, a solo monster film or a combination of Bollywood and pan-India South films. There’s something happening every week or every second week.”

He added, “Moreover, I realized that apart from Dhamaal 4 in July, there was no substantial Hindi release until the middle of August. It was either a choice of clashing with a big Hindi film or releasing alongside Spider-Man. Hence, this was the only viable option. I felt that since there was no Hindi film releasing for nearly a month, I’d rather release my film in the middle of this dry period and attract audiences who might prefer watching a Hindi film over an English one.”

When asked about the screen count, Vivek replied, “PVR Inox Pictures is distributing the film in India. We are targeting 900 to 1000 screens.”

Bhai Tera Star Hai’s promo reminds one of the small-budget-high-concept films that production houses like UTV and Phantom (that Vivek B Agarwal was a part of) regularly churned out in the 2000s and early 2010s. Moreover, such films can surprise with theatrical performance, as proven by Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film which was probably seen as a digital film before it surprised at the box office. Hence, how important was it for Vivek to give Bhai Tera Star Hai a theatrical release instead of going straight to OTT?

Vivek B Agarwal explained, “I kind of agree with you that there has been a change of mindset. At the end of the day, if the film is good, people do come to the theatres. Raghav and I were very keen that Bhai Tera Star Hai should have a theatrical release. We decided to go all out and indulge in a marketing campaign where he’s interacting with people and asking them to watch the film in theatres. Accordingly, he’s been doing city tours continuously and communicating with the potential audience.”

He continued, “Also, at the end of the day, the content has to work. People have to like the trailers and songs and then decide whether or not they want to see it in cinemas. I think we are achieving that balance. People are liking the trailer and humour quotient. It’s rare to have a film of this kind with such humour and ensemble cast.”

He added, “Moreover, I feel that people are tired of sitting at home and watching dark, serious thrillers, which make up nearly 80% of OTT content. Aisa nahin hai ki OTT pe bhasad comedy ban rahi hai. Majorly, sirf dark, serious aur toxic content hi ban raha hai. Hence, if a film offers them something fresh, I feel that they would love to give it a chance.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Salman Khan called Raghav Juyal and told him, ‘I saw Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer TWICE and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan joke was FABULOUS’” – Vivek B Agarwal

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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