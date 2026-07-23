It is common for films to receive their censor certificates just a week or 10 days before release. However, the makers of Batwara 1947 managed to secure the certification well in advance. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will focus on the censor details of this highly anticipated film.

BREAKING: Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 passed with an ‘A’ certificate by CBFC

As per the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website, Batwara 1947 has been passed with an adults-only rating. The certificate was handed over to the makers of the film today, July 23. Further, the website states that the film is 145.34 minutes long. In other words, Batwara 1947 has a run time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 34 seconds.

It is rare for a Sunny Deol film to receive an ‘A’ rating. Though his films often feature action and violence, they are usually aimed at family audiences. Since 2000, only six of his films have been rated ‘A’ – Champion (2000), Farz (2001), Karz: The Burden Of Truth (2002), Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), Mohalla Assi (2018) and Chup (2022). Interestingly, there was a 16-year gap between 2002 and 2018 during which none of his films received an ‘A’ certificate.

Besides Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The film is highly awaited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi and moreover, it is produced by Aamir Khan. Reportedly, Aamir will also be seen in the film in a supporting role.

Batwara 1947 is based on the play, ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya’, by Syed Asghar Wajahat. The Partition-era story revolves around a Muslim family which migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allotted a haveli vacated by a Hindu family. The old Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home and she also strikes a rare bond with the Muslim immigrants.

Also Read: Ali Fazal shares his experience of working with Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947; says, “Sunny sir is all heart”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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