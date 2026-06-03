The Dinesh Vijan produced Cocktail 2 is making the right noise all across the digital platforms. There is tremendous appreciation for the scale of the film, as social media can't stop raving about the locations and the lavish treatment in a romantic comedy. With Homi Adjania as the director, Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna is all set for a grand release on June 19.

Cocktail 2 Budget EXCLUSIVE: Rs. 150 crore landing cost revealed; production at Rs. 95 crore, actor fees at Rs. 35 crore

Insiders inform that Dinesh Vijan, under his banner Maddock, has left no stone unturned to deliver an uncompromised product to the audiences. "Cocktail 2 is among the most expensive rom-coms of Hindi Cinema. The cost of production of Cocktail 2 is around Rs. 95 crores, in addition to combined actor fees of Rs. 35 crores allotted to Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The makers are spending another Rs. 20 crores on print and publicity, which takes the landing cost of Cocktail 2 to a sum of Rs. 150 crores. Interestingly, Maddock's strong brand image in the market has fetched them good non-theatrical deals too. We will be bringing a breakdown of the same soon, but about 50 per cent of the budget has already been recovered through the pre-sales alone.

The source continued, “Dinesh Vijan is among the few producers in Hindi cinema who doesn’t compromise once he believes in a vision. Cocktail 2 is not being treated as just another romantic comedy; it has been mounted like a big-screen entertainer. At a time when most producers would hesitate to spend Rs. 150 crores on a film in this genre, Dinesh has gone all out on scale, locations, music, styling and presentation. That conviction is what makes Maddock and Dinesh stand apart today.”

The makers have extensively shot the film at real locations to ensure that the syntax of rom-com changes, and people are drawn into the new era of romantic comedies. The film has been shot over a period of 70 days all across the globe, with large chunks in the European continent.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 trailer launch: Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan ASSURE: “You won’t get a been-there-done-that feeling after watching the film; aapko bahut jhatke lagenge…second half is VERY unconventional”

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

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