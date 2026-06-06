As Tips Films celebrated the release of David Dhawan’s Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur-Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai yesterday, June 5, the production house has already completed filming an exciting upcoming project. The banner’s next film, starring Pulkit Samrat and directed by Sneha Taurani, has officially wrapped principal photography.

EXCLUSIVE: As Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai hits theatres, Tips Films wraps its next starring Pulkit Samrat

According to sources, the film has completed its shoot, with only a song sequence remaining to be filmed. The project has now entered its final phase of production, bringing it one step closer to audiences.

The development highlights Tips Films’ busy and ambitious slate. Even as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai arrives in theatres, the banner has quietly wrapped another significant project, ensuring its momentum continues well beyond its latest release.

The film also marks an exciting collaboration between Pulkit Samrat, director Sneha Taurani and producer Ramesh Taurani. Though the makers have yet to officially unveil the project, industry circles have been closely tracking its progress ever since reports surfaced that Pulkit would be headlining the film.

For Pulkit, the wrap comes at a particularly exciting time. The actor recently earned appreciation for his performance in Netflix’s sports-cum-mystery web series, Glory, where he impressed audiences with a strikingly different avatar. The positive response has further strengthened anticipation around his upcoming projects, including this collaboration with Tips Films.

With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai now playing in theatres and Pulkit Samrat’s film wrapped, Tips Films appears to be seamlessly transitioning from one major project to the next, reinforcing its position as one of the industry’s most active production houses.

Also Read: “Count the tyres”: Pulkit Samrat drops BTS glimpse from Netflix’s sports thriller Glory

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