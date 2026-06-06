About two months remain before the release of Batwara, and the film's team is gearing up in full force to unveil the much-anticipated teaser. Recently, it was reported that the asset will be launched on June 15. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the makers are putting together another interesting promo, which will also be out this month itself.

SCOOP: Batwara’s special promo, featuring Sunny Deol and Karan Deol, expected to be unveiled on Father’s Day

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Batwara stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal, and it also features Sunny’s son, Karan Deol. This is the first time that the father and son will share screen space, and they have an interesting dynamic in the film. The makers wanted to present the same to the audience. Hence, a special promo is being designed to highlight their bond.”

The source continued, “Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21. Hence, the team of Batwara 1947 felt that it would be an apt day to bring the father-son asset out. A final call will be taken in the coming week, but as of now, the Father’s Day asset plan is on.”

Karan Deol made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), which was directed by Sunny Deol. He later appeared in Velle (2021), and Batwara marks his third film.

Batwara 1947 was earlier titled Lahore 1947. On April 18, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the name of the film is likely to undergo a change and be rechristened as Batwara 1947. In February 2026, Bollywood Hungama carried a quote from a source that stated, “Lahore 1947 is based on the famous play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya’. Since the film is set in the Pakistani city and during the Independence period, the title Lahore 1947 was initially deemed suitable. But now the makers feel that there can be a better title that is apt for the story of the film.”

We have now learned that the makers have decided to name the film simply as Batwara. The film will release in cinemas on August 13, that is, in the Independence Day week.

The play, ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya’, was written by Syed Asghar Wajahat in 1980. The Partition-era story revolves around a Muslim family which migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allotted a haveli vacated by a Hindu family. The old Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home and she also strikes a rare bond with the Muslim immigrants.

Batwara is highly awaited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi and moreover, it is produced by Aamir Khan. Aamir will also be seen in the film in a supporting role and it also stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi. Due to the stellar team and Sunny’s booming track record (that got a boost with the success of Border 2), the period drama is expected to set the cash registers ringing.

Also Read: Sunny Deol cheers for brother Bobby Deol’s intense Bandar teaser, calls him “Lord Bobby”

More Pages: Batwara Box Office Collection

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