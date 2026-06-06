Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana has issued a public apology after sections of the audience criticised certain scenes in Peddi, the recently released Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer. The director said the feedback had been taken seriously and confirmed that changes would be made to the portions that have drawn objections. The statement came on June 6, two days after the film's release. Taking to social media, Buchi Babu addressed the growing debate surrounding the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character and the treatment of women in the film.

Peddi filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana issues apology after viewers call out Janhvi Kapoor’s hypersexualisation; promises to make changes in “concerned portions”

"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously," he wrote on X.

The film has faced criticism from viewers and commentators who argued that Janhvi Kapoor’s character lacked depth despite being one of the central figures in the story. Several social media users also questioned the way certain scenes were filmed, alleging that the camera repeatedly focused on parts of the actor's body rather than the emotional context of the scenes.

Another major point of criticism involved the romantic track between the lead characters. Some viewers objected to scenes that appeared to portray non-consensual behaviour as romance, sparking discussions online about representation and storytelling in mainstream cinema.

Addressing these concerns, Buchi Babu clarified that disrespecting women was never the intention behind the film. "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize," he stated.

The director further revealed that the team had reviewed the feedback and decided to make changes. "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions," he wrote.

Buchi Babu also reflected on the evolving relationship between filmmakers and audiences. He acknowledged that audience responses play an important role in shaping cinema and stressed the responsibility storytellers carry. "Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities."

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

He concluded his note by reiterating his commitment to respectful representation. "Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values."

Peddi, which stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, opened to strong curiosity among audiences. However, the debate surrounding its portrayal of women has now become one of the most discussed aspects of the film. With the makers confirming edits, attention will be on how the revised version addresses the concerns raised by viewers.

Also Read: Peddi (Hindi) Opening Day Box Office Estimate: Ram Charan starrer opens at Rs. 3 crores

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