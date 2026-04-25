Priyadarshan is on a roll and refuses to slow down. The veteran filmmaker has been working for more than 40 years and has been churning out films at regular intervals. Last week saw the release of Bhooth Bangla, which is doing decent business at the box office. He has also completed the shoot of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Priyadarshan has revealed that he’ll be directing two more films – one with Pankaj Tripathi and the other with Mohanlal. And now, it has come to light that the master filmmaker has secretly begun working on one more film.

EXCLUSIVE: After Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan to unite one more time for Tips Films’ next

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Priyadarshan is putting together an exciting film and has signed Akshay Kumar for it. It’ll be a typical Priyan entertainer that’ll appeal to the youth and families alike.”

The source continued, “It’ll be produced by Tips Films and this will be the first time that the reputed banner will be working with Priyadarshan.” The untitled comic entertainer marks the second film of Akshay and Tips after Entertainment (2014).

As for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, both have worked together in 7 films until now – Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010) and Bhooth Bangla. Haiwaan will be their eighth film together, while the movie with Tips will be their ninth outing. They are also committed to Hera Pheri 3 once the legal issues are resolved.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama during the promotions of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar praised Priyadarshan and highlighted how punctuality has always been central to their collaborations. He said, “This man is full of discipline. Full of discipline. And that is why we both get along very well. Our 7 o'clock shift starts at 7 o'clock. (By) 3 o'clock, pack-up happens. And life passes comfortably. No tension. He just needs a good producer who brings everything at the right time, and he needs an actor who comes at the right time.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan head to Kerala for Anees Bazmee film schedule: “Hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues”

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