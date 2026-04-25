Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are set to receive relief in a high-profile 2022 drugs case, with the Mumbai Police reportedly finding no evidence linking them to the alleged network. Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, along with actor Siddhanth Kapoor and politician Zeeshan Siddique, are also expected to be cleared in the supplementary chargesheet.

Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi cleared in 2022 drugs case as police find no evidence: Report

The case dates back to August 2022, when alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh was arrested by Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch and Anti-Narcotics Cell. Mephedrone worth Rs 1.19 lakh was recovered during the operation. During interrogation, Shaikh claimed that he had supplied drugs at parties attended by several public figures, leading to multiple names being mentioned in the investigation.

In 2025, some of those named, including Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, were questioned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell as part of the probe. However, according to an Indian Express report, investigators have not found any material evidence to establish a connection between these individuals and the alleged drug supply network.

A source quoted in the report stated that the police have completed their investigation and are preparing to file a supplementary chargesheet. “An initial chargesheet was filed against three persons, and a supplementary chargesheet will now be filed against two arrested accused and the other wanted accused. We do not have enough evidence to link the celebrities to the case so far,” the source said.

The development has effectively brought clarity to a case that had generated significant attention due to the involvement of well-known names from the film industry and public life. While the investigation continues against the accused individuals directly linked to the drug supply chain, the absence of evidence against the celebrities has led to their names being dropped from further proceedings.

Reacting to the update, Orhan Awatramani addressed the issue on social media. Sharing a screenshot of the news report, he wrote, “Where are all the clickbaiting jealous virgins who oversensationalised this and dragged my good name for weeks?” His response reflects the frustration expressed by those who were publicly linked to the case during its early stages.

Also Read: Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for five hours in Rs 252-crores drug case; likely to be summoned again

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