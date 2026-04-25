A case that first came to light through actor Akshay Kumar’s public disclosure last year has now seen a key breakthrough, with authorities confirming the first arrest in connection with an attempted sextortion involving his daughter.

Accused arrested months after Akshay Kumar spoke out on daughter’s online harassment

The incident, which the actor had shared in October 2025 during a cyber-awareness event in Mumbai, involved his daughter Nitara, who was 13 at the time. Akshay Kumar had used the experience to highlight the risks children face on online gaming platforms and the importance of digital awareness.

Months later, in April 2026, police confirmed that an accused has been apprehended. The update was shared by Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, during a cyber-awareness session at R.D. National College.

Speaking about the case, Yadav said, “He (Akshay Kumar) had a very shocking story to share with us. He said that his own daughter was being sextorted. The girl was very brave and informed her parents. Through her parents, we received this information, and that is how we handled the case.”

Akshay Kumar had earlier detailed how the situation unfolded while his daughter was playing an online video game. Initially, the interaction appeared harmless, with polite exchanges from an unknown player. However, the conversation soon escalated when the individual began asking personal questions.

Recalling the moment, the actor had said, “My daughter was playing a video game... you are playing with an unknown stranger. When you are playing, you get a message saying, ‘Thank you, that was great’ or ‘You are doing so good’, very courteous messages... Suddenly, the person said, ‘Where are you from?’ She wrote, ‘Mumbai’. And then everything was normal again.”

The situation took a serious turn when the stranger asked about her gender and later made an inappropriate request. “Then a message came, ‘Are you male or female?’ She replied, ‘Female’. It went on. And then, he sent a message, ‘Can you send me a nude picture of yours?’ My daughter, she switched off the whole thing. She went and told my wife,” he had shared.

The actor had stressed the importance of awareness among children and parents, pointing out how such incidents often begin subtly before escalating. He said, “This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime. People and children get carried away. Extortion money has to be given. There are many cases of suicides. In the digital world, it is very important that our children learn about this.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the accused or the ongoing investigation.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan head to Kerala for Anees Bazmee film schedule: “Hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues”

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