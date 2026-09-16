Following the success of Hanuman-Ansh, Cinepolis is backing the Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav starrer Om Ka Hari as its next major bet on strong, content-led Hindi cinema, in theatres through its distribution arm.

Cinépolis to distribute Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav’s Om Ka Hari in theaters

Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari brings together a spiritually resonant title, a warm familial drama-comedy and the universally relatable theme of the oldest rivalry — Father Vs Son. Powered by a strong ensemble cast and anchored by the formidable pairing of Raghubir Yadav and Anshuman Jha, the film combines emotion, humour and a deeply Indian sensibility.

Cinepolis’ strong support for the film signals confidence in Om Ka Hari’s ability to connect with a wide audience and deliver the kind of word-of-mouth-driven theatrical experience that has increasingly defined successful content-led cinema recently with Laalo and Hanuman Ansh.

“At Cinépolis, we believe audiences will always come to cinemas for stories that connect with them. Hanuman Ansh has proven that, and with Om Ka Hari, we believe it has the ingredients of a film that can create that connection — a universal father-son relationship, warmth, humour and a strong ensemble led by Raghubir Yadav and Anshuman Jha. It is the kind of rooted, content-driven cinema that we believe deserves a strong theatrical platform, and we are excited about its potential to resonate with audiences across markets.” Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India.

Produced by First Ray Films and with its theatrical release on September 18, Om Ka Hari is emerging as one of the key Hindi titles to watch for the trade and exhibition sector.

Also Read: Om Ka Hari Trailer: Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav explore a father-son conflict in Harish Vyas directorial

More Pages: Om Ka Hari Box Office Collection

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