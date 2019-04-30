Ekta Kapoor will change the ‘MENTAL’ title?

With pressure growing from all quarters including mental health experts, it is reliably learnt that producers Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh Singh have little option now but to change the title of their film Mental Hai Kya.

A source very close to the project says, “They thought the controversy would die down and they can release the film with the same title (Mental Hai Kya). But far from dying down, the controversies surrounding the title are growing,” says the source, and adds that the team is left with little choice now.

“They either change or face the consequences,” says the source. Deepika Padukone whose Live Love Laugh foundation devoted to creating awareness on health issues has also criticized the title of the film bringing out in the open the dormant feud between the two actresses.

During the Padmaavat controversy Kangana is the only major actress who had not signed a petition initiated by Shabana Azmi to protect Deepika Padukone from radical protesters.

Neither Kangana nor Rajkummar Rao who plays the lead in Mental Hai Kya have publicly voiced their opinion on the controversial title. But secretly many who are closely connected with the film feel the title must be changed. “It means heavy losses through added expenditure as the title of the film has to be changed on all the posters hoarding and other publicity. But it has to be done,” says the source.

