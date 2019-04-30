Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.04.2019 | 11:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

Ekta Kapoor will change the ‘MENTAL’ title?

BySubhash K. Jha

With pressure growing from all quarters including mental health experts, it is reliably learnt that producers Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh Singh have little option now but to change the title of their film Mental Hai Kya.

Ekta Kapoor will change the ‘MENTAL’ title

A source very close to the project says, “They thought the controversy would die down and they can release the film with the same title (Mental Hai Kya). But far from dying down, the controversies surrounding the title are growing,” says the source, and adds that the team is left with little choice now.

“They either change or face the consequences,” says the source. Deepika Padukone whose Live Love Laugh foundation devoted to creating awareness on health issues has also criticized the title of the film bringing out in the open the dormant feud between the two actresses.

During the Padmaavat controversy Kangana is the only major actress who had not signed a petition initiated by Shabana Azmi to protect Deepika Padukone from radical protesters.

Neither Kangana nor Rajkummar Rao who plays the lead in Mental Hai Kya have publicly voiced their opinion on the controversial title. But secretly many who are closely connected with the film feel the title must be changed. “It means heavy losses through added expenditure as the title of the film has to be changed on all the posters hoarding and other publicity. But it has to be done,” says the source.

Also Read: Mental Hai Kya row: Kangana Ranaut’s sister drags Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar into the controversy; takes digs at Deepika Padukone

More Pages: Mental Hai Kya Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone clarifies rumors regarding…

Ranveer Singh to play an investigative…

Tara Sutaria of Student Of The Year 2 finds…

Karitk Aaryan roped in to endorse Oppo phones

You Go Girl: Bhumi Pednekar is floored by…

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification