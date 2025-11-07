Harshvardhan Rane, currently enjoying box office success with his romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has unexpectedly become the centre of a social media debate — and this time, it’s not for his performance. A scene from the Milap Zaveri directorial has caught the attention of netizens and even medical professionals, leading to a wave of memes, criticisms and light-hearted trolling.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Harshvardhan Rane scene goes viral for "shirt-over-dressing" goof-up; doctor roast it on social media

The moment under scrutiny appears in a sequence where Rane’s character sustains a bullet injury to his arm. While the narrative intends to depict the urgency of medical care, viewers were quick to point out a glaring continuity error: the dressing for the wound is applied over the actor’s shirt instead of on the skin. A doctor, who stumbled upon the clip, shared it on X (formerly Twitter) with a sarcastic caption that read, “Bollywood doctors are soo advanced… Shirt ke upper dressing…”

The post quickly gained traction, and social media users wasted no time turning the clip into meme material. Comments ranged from snarky to outright hilarious, with one user writing, “Maybe they couldn’t afford to tear that shirt,” while another joked, “They don’t use two brain cells.” Some others added to the humour with quips like “Sare COVID me pass out huye hai (they all passed out in COVID),” “Mashoor Gulati is their doctor,” and “Everything is possible in love and Bollywood.” A particularly popular comment read, “Even his shirt got hit by the bullet.”

Bollywood Doctors are soo advanced....

Shirt ke Upper Dressing....???? pic.twitter.com/OmY7sICl8x — Dr Anil Gurjar (@Dr_Akgurjar) November 5, 2025



Despite the trolling, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues to draw audiences. The film, described as an intense romantic drama, features Sonam Bajwa alongside Harshvardhan Rane. Directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, the project is backed by Desi Movies Factory. Released on 21 October 2025 during the Diwali weekend, it faced competition from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe title Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

While the blooper has triggered online amusement, it hasn’t dampened the film’s commercial run. For now, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is trending both for its box office performance and for a moment of unintended comedy that the internet refuses to let go.

