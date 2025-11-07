Veteran actor-singer Sulakshana Pandit has passed away at the age of 71, her brother Lalit Pandit confirmed in a statement to PTI. Sulakshana was being taken to Nanavati Hospital when she passed away.

According to Lalit Pandit, “She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 7 pm. She had complained of breathlessness and seemed a bit unwell. We were taking her to Nanavati hospital, but she died before we could reach the hospital.”

The esteemed artiste died on Thursday, November 6, 2025, while being rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing breathlessness the previous evening.

Sulakshana Pandit achieved acclaim both as an actor and as a playback singer. She made her film debut in 1975 with Uljhan opposite Sanjeev Kumar and went on to work with leading stars such as Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. Her filmography includes titles such as Sankoch, Hera Pheri, Khandaan, Dharam Khanta, Do Waqt Ki Roti and Gora among many others.

In parallel, she built a successful career as a playback singer, lending her voice to songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya and Gujarati. Some of her popular tracks include ‘Tu Hi Saagar Tu Hi Kinara’, ‘Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein’, ‘Bekrar Dil Tut Gaya’, ‘Baandhi Re Kahe Preet’, ‘Saat Samundar Paar’, ‘Somvaar Ko Hum Mile’, ‘Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon’, ‘Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra’, and ‘Yeh Pyar Kiya Hai’.

Born into a musically inclined family from Hisar in Haryana, she was the niece of the legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj. She began singing at the age of nine and launched her professional career alongside her brother Mandheer Pandit. Her siblings include Lalit Pandit, Jatin Pandit, and actor ­Vijayata Pandit.

Her untimely passing leaves a void in both the world of acting and music. Tributes are expected to pour in from colleagues, fans and admirers across the industry.

