The young filmmaker is sharpening his craft with back-to-back projects as he works on the script of his second feature.

Aryan Khan, who recently earned appreciation for his debut Netflix directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is already moving ahead with his next set of projects. The series, which featured Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol and an ensemble cast, marked Aryan’s official entry as a director and showcased his inclination towards bold storytelling. With the streaming debut now behind him, the filmmaker is preparing for a larger leap — a theatrical feature.

Aryan Khan to work on his first theatrical release before directing Shah Rukh Khan in planned 2027 film: Report

According to industry sources, Aryan's next directorial will be a full-fledged film intended for a big-screen release. The young filmmaker is reportedly determined to establish himself in the theatrical space before stepping into what will arguably be the most anticipated collaboration of his career — directing his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

A source quoted by Pinkvilla revealed that Aryan is taking a measured, merit-driven approach to his career choices. “Aryan wants to deliver a theatrical success and prove himself as a filmmaker before taking on the challenge of directing his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan,” the insider shared. The intention, the source added, is to build credibility in the industry by letting the work speak for itself rather than relying on legacy or expectations.

Plans for the father-son collaboration are very much in motion, though the film is not expected to take off immediately. “If all goes as planned, Aryan’s third directorial will feature SRK in the lead. The father-son duo has already locked the core idea, but the collaboration is expected to take shape only in 2027,” the source added.

For now, Aryan is dedicating his attention to completing the script for his second feature film. The project is likely to enter the casting stage soon, with more details about the genre, ensemble, and production timeline expected to emerge in the coming months.

With his debut project sparking conversations and his next two films already generating industry buzz, Aryan Khan appears to be pacing his journey with focus and strategic clarity. As anticipation builds for his theatrical debut — and eventually, his directorial collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan — all eyes are on the young filmmaker’s next move.

