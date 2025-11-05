Reports indicate that Harshvardhan Rane has signed on for Force 3, which will be produced by John Abraham’s production house, for a reported acting fee of approximately Rs. 15 crore. An industry insider confirmed this and added, “Harsh has proven that he can draw strong audiences even at a time when many big stars are struggling to. He has a deeply loyal fan base. Producers clearly feel secure investing big money on him.”

Harshvardhan Rane signs Force 3 for Rs 15 crore fee: Reports

Harshvardhan and John share a long-standing personal equation. Harsh has often spoken about how John was the first industry person he met when he moved to Mumbai.

However, it remains to be seen whether Harsh is taking over the franchise lead role entirely or whether John’s character will feature as a mentor figure training Harsh’s character as the new cop in the story.

Force 3 will be directed by Bhav Dhulia, with filming scheduled to begin in February 2026. This will be Harshvardhan Rane’s first signed project after Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, marking a significant step forward in his career trajectory.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniya has struck a chord with audiences, marking an important milestone for him. The film opened at Rs 10.10 cr on day one, collected Rs 58.08 cr at the end of week one.

