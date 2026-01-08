Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been summoned by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai in connection with the high-profile GainBitcoin cryptocurrency fraud and money-laundering case. The court has directed him to appear on January 19, 2026, following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet and the court’s cognisance of the matter.

ED alleges Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra held Rs 150 crores in bitcoins; court summons him in money laundering case

According to the supplementary prosecution complaint filed by the ED, Kundra allegedly received proceeds of crime in the form of 285 Bitcoins, valued at more than Rs 150 crores, from the late Amit Bhardwaj, the alleged mastermind behind the GainBitcoin scheme. The agency asserts that these assets were derived from criminal activities linked to the crypto-mining project that never materialised, and that Kundra remained in possession of them without adequate explanation.

The ED has alleged that Kundra’s involvement went beyond merely acting as a mediator, identifying him instead as a beneficial owner of these Bitcoins. To disguise the origin of the funds, the agency claims that a property sale involving five flats in Mumbai’s Juhu area — held in Shilpa Shetty’s name — was conducted at a rate far below market value, suggesting an attempt to conceal the illicit origin of the assets.

“A prima facie case has been made out to take cognisance and to proceed against accused Nos. 17 and 18 (Kundra and Rajesh Satija) for the offence under Section 3 … of the PMLA and to issue process against them,” a special judge noted in the court order. Alongside Kundra, Rajesh Ram Satija, a Dubai-based businessman, has also been summoned in relation to the case.

The GainBitcoin matter originates from multiple FIRs registered by police in Pune and Nanded against Bhardwaj and others on allegations including cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy, in addition to violations of the Information Technology Act and other laws. The ED’s enforcement action has included attachment of movable and immovable properties linked to the case, previously confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority.

Earlier investigations by law-enforcement agencies identified over Rs 6,600 crores involved in the broader cryptocurrency scheme, which enticed investors with high returns through cloud mining promises before collapsing and leaving numerous claimants.

