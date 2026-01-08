Actor Shweta Tripathi has successfully wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming feature film Palkon Pe in Bhopal. The film went on floors in December last year and was shot across multiple locations in and around Bhopal, following a demanding start-to-finish schedule that tested the cast and crew both creatively and physically.

Shweta Tripathi wraps shoot of social drama Palkon Pe in Bhopal

Palkon Pe features Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Chauhan and Eshan Naqvi. The film is written and directed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Niddhish Puuzhakkal, known for his distinctive ability to infuse visual storytelling with deep psychological insight. With Palkon Pe, Niddhish makes a compelling social drama that explores layered and sensitive themes such as gender equality and mental health, presenting them through an intimate and human lens centers around and involves the character Shraddha Agarwal that is played by Shweta Tripathi.

Produced by Rahul Gandhi’s Tamboo Entertainment and Saleem Javed’s Zaria Entertainment, Palkon Pe is positioned as a thought-provoking social commentary that aims to spark meaningful conversations while staying rooted in emotional authenticity. The film is slated for release in 2026.

Speaking about completing the shoot, Shweta Tripathi shared in a detailed note, "Shooting across Bhopal over a continuous; gruelling schedule really pushed all of us, but it also created a sense of camaraderie and honesty that reflects in the work we've done. What drew me to Palkon Pe was the courage of its storytelling. It doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable questions around divorce, gender equality, sexuality and mental health that are often spoken about in hushed tones or oversimplified. Niddhish has such a unique way of looking at human behaviour; he brings a psychologist’s sensitivity to every frame, every silence, every emotion. As an actor, that kind of direction allows you to dig deeper, to sit with discomfort, and to be truthful."

Shweta further adds, "Working with my co-actors Abhishek and Eshan was equally enriching. Everyone brought such sincerity to the table, and that made even the toughest days feel purposeful. Palkon Mein is a story that stayed with me after the camera cut, and I genuinely hope it resonates with audiences when it releases."

With its strong creative team, socially relevant narrative and powerful performances, Palkon Pe promises to be a significant addition to contemporary Indian cinema when it releases in 2026.

