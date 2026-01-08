The Prabhas-starrer The RajaSaab is all set to release tomorrow, January 9. Yet, the bookings are yet to fully open across the Hindi belt, especially in the national chains. Bollywood Hungama spoke to trade sources to understand why this has happened and why the issue has not been resolved, though less than 12 hours are left for January 9.

EXCLUSIVE: The RajaSaab bookings yet to begin in national chains as Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic show-sharing talks hit a deadlock

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “As of now, only the single-screen cinemas and independent and smaller chains have begun the bookings of The RajaSaab. The national chains and also Miraj and Maxus cinemas are yet to commence bookings for tomorrow, not just for the Prabhas-starrer but also for other films. This is because the negotiations are going on. The distributors of The RajaSaab, AA Films, are asking the national chains to give considerable shows to Toxic, starring Yash. Only then will these cinemas get to play The RajaSaab.”

The source continued, “The theatre chains haven’t agreed for it as Toxic clashes with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. The theatres have earned a huge amount of moolah because of Dhurandhar’s first part, which incidentally is still running in cinemas. It’s a given that Dhurandhar 2 will have an earth-shattering opening. They are also aware that Toxic can be a crowd-puller; the teaser, which was released earlier in the day, has made it clear. But they don’t want to make any deal at this point for the film and especially do not want to short-change Dhurandhar 2. This is where the matter has been stuck.”

The source added, “However, the issue is expected to be resolved by Thursday evening at the most, and bookings will open full-fledged. Neither the distributors nor the cinemas would benefit if advance sales are kept on hold until the eleventh hour.”

Meanwhile, in the capital city of Hyderabad, the bookings of The RajaSaab haven’t commenced, due to a different reason. As per reports, there was a disagreement between the makers and the government of Telangana over raising the ticket prices of the Prabhas-starrer. Thankfully for the producers, the Telangana High Court on Thursday January 8, that is a day before release, granted relief to the makers on this aspect.

Sources down South assured that a government order on the same is expected by Thursday evening and once that happens, ticket sales would begin in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, The RajaSaab will also have paid previews on January 8 from 9:00 pm onwards. The bookings for it have begun and are fast-filling across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, except Hyderabad. The tickets in these centres for tomorrow’s shows have also been sold like hot cakes. It has given an indication that Hyderabad would also behave in a similar fashion once the advance booking starts in the capital city. Hence, one can expect a thunderous start for TheRaja Saab in the original Telugu version.

