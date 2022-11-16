comscore

Last Updated 16.11.2022 | 8:16 PM IST

Drishyam 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn starrer sees good advance; sells over 70,000 tickets for the first weekend

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

This Friday, Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated sequel to his film Drishyam is set to hit theatres. The first installment created a cult following. Going by the advance booking report of Drishyam 2, the film is expected to perform well on its first weekend.

Of the total ticket sales, the three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - have sold 77,105 tickets for the opening weekend. Also, it is worth mentioning here that the number of tickets stated here is booked till Wednesday afternoon, which means the final number is expected to increase. As the film has gained momentum, it will start the business with a double-digit.

PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis have sold 34,933, 27,375, and 14,797, respectively. On the other hand, if we break the day-wise ticket sales, it is 38,485 on Friday, while the number for Saturday and Sunday are 22,879 and 15,741 respectively. The film will enjoy the added bonus of on spot and walk-in booking.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Jadhav reveals how her life changed after Drishyam: “I couldn’t go and play anywhere as people would mob me. My mother stopped taking me in local trains. I last travelled by public transport when I was in Class 4 or 5”

More Pages: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

