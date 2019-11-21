Six-film-old young but highly acclaimed actor, Bhumi Pednekar, is doing the most commercial film of her career with Pati, Pati Aur Woh and it seems like she was inspired by Karisma Kapoor’s outstanding act in Biwi No 1. While speaking about this, Bhumi also revealed that she has always been a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor.

Bhumi said, “I have been a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor since I was a child. I even bought a dress that was similar to the one she wore in Raja Hindustani. For me, she is the epitome of a commercial film heroine and I have seen and loved her films.“

The actress adds, “A fabulous actor, she was outstanding in comedies and Biwi No 1 was a huge inspiration for me while I was preparing myself for Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Karisma as a simple bahu to becoming the firecracker in the film had bowled me over and she was my most definitive reference point to nail my role in this film.”

Bhumi says she is thrilled to play a character so similar to Karisma’s in Biwi No 1. “It’s a dream come true for me to play a role that is so strikingly similar to hers. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the commercial film heroine for the first time in my career and I realized my childhood wish in the process,” she said.

