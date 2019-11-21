Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.11.2019 | 4:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE! Priyadarshan to make a comeback to Bollywood with HUNGAMA 2

BySubhash K. Jha

The super-prolific Priyadarshan, the master of mirthful comedies and father-figure to Anees Bazmee, Sajid Khan and others of the comedic ilk, is coming back to Hindi cinema after 2013 when he made the unsuccessful non-comedic Rangrezz. Says Priyan emotionally, “It’s been six years since I directed a Hindi film. Now I am back with a full-on comedy. But no vulgarity no double meanings. Hungama 2 will be as clean and family-oriented as all my comedies.”

EXCLUSIVE! Priyadarshan to make a comeback to Bollywood with HUNGAMA 2

But why Hungama after so many years? “I know Hungama came 16 years ago. But people have still not forgotten it. Besides, I share a wonderful rapport with the producers Venus Records & Tapes. I’ve made many wonderful films with them including Garam Masala and Hulchul. I like all of my films with Venus except Tezz which I personally think was a misfire.”

So is Hungama 2 going to be continuing the story from Hungama in 2003? “No. It will be a fresh story. We decided to title the new comedy Hungama 2 because the mood of masti, mischief and hungama remain unchanged.”

What also remains unchanged is some of the core cast of Hungama. “Paresh Rawal will be back in the film, so will Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav. Only the lead pair Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen will change. We will announce the new romantic lead of Hungama 2 very shortly.”

As for the plot, “It will be young, vibrant, warm, funny and family-oriented. In brief, a typical Priyadarshan comedy,” he promises.

More Pages: Hungama Box Office Collection , Hungama Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra was approached…

Emraan Hashmi perceived Rishi Kapoor as an…

Shahid Kapoor speaks about Mira Rajput’s…

Kriti Kharbanda admits to dating Pulkit…

Rishi Kapoor says artistes should have…

Ileana D’Cruz says she was like Akshay Kumar…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification