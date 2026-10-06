The cast of Don’t Be Shy is set to meet and interact with students at Thakur College in Mumbai following the film’s release on Prime Video. Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal will take part in an audience interaction where students will get an opportunity to discuss the film, their performances and their experience of working on the project.

Don’t Be Shy cast to meet college students for FIRST post-release Gen-Z interaction

The interaction will mark the cast’s first media-facing conversation since the film premiered. The format is designed around a direct exchange between the young cast and its Gen-Z audience, with students getting the opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts on the film after watching it.

As part of the event, students at Thakur College will first watch Don’t Be Shy and will then interact with the newcomers. The conversation will cover their characters, performances and the process of being part of a coming-of-age romantic comedy.

A post-release interaction with the film’s young cast

The event comes shortly after Don’t Be Shy premiered worldwide on Prime Video on September 25, 2026. The film marks the directorial debut of Sreeti Mukerji, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sehaj Kaur Maini.

The film features Aarushi Bajaj as Shyamili “Shy” Das, Piyush Khati as Mayank, Bianca Arora as Tara and Ansh Duggal as Dhruv. The four actors are making their presence felt as the central young cast, making the interaction with college students particularly relevant to the film’s coming-of-age setting.

Don’t Be Shy is a Hindi coming-of-age romantic comedy produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alongside its four young leads, the film features Anurag Basu as Shy’s father, along with Neha Dhupia, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Anju Alva Naik in supporting roles.

Alia Bhatt also makes a cameo appearance in the song ‘Re Bawri.’

Also read: Don’t Be Shy trailer launch: Shaheen Bhatt used to ‘RAGEBAIT’ 4-year-old Alia Bhatt: “She said I wasn’t really my parents’ child; I came FREE with Parle-G!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.