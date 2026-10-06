Neil Bhoopalam wants to work with Rajkumar Hirani to explore family-oriented films: “It would be a good shift for me”

Neil Bhoopalam has built a varied body of work across films, television and web shows, taking on characters across different formats. The actor is currently receiving attention for his performance as Lala Hardayal in The Revolutionaries. While he continues to explore different roles, Neil already has a filmmaker in mind with whom he hopes to collaborate at least once in his career.

Neil Bhoopalam wants to work with Rajkumar Hirani to explore family-oriented films: “It would be a good shift for me”

Speaking about the directors he would like to work with, Neil said he would also be open to collaborating again with filmmakers he has previously worked with. He explained that a second collaboration can often be more comfortable and effective as both the actor and director have a better understanding of each other.

“With regard to the directors I would like to work with, I would like to work with all the directors that I have already worked with because, you know, the second time around is always better,” Neil Bhoopalam said.

When asked about one filmmaker he would particularly like to work with in his lifetime, Neil named Rajkumar Hirani. He also spoke about what appeals to him about the filmmaker's approach to storytelling.

“The one director that I wish to work with in my lifetime is Mr Rajkumar Hirani,” Neil shared.

Neil said he has observed Hirani's films closely and appreciates their ability to appeal to family audiences while also offering something beyond entertainment. He pointed to the way humour is incorporated into the narrative and becomes part of the overall storytelling.

“I have noticed that Mr Rajkumar Hirani's films are family entertainers, and when you watch them, you learn many things. Either the scene has something, or holistically, humour is an integral part of his narrative,” he said.

For Neil, working with Hirani would also provide an opportunity to explore a different kind of project. The actor noted that much of his work so far has been targeted at mature audiences, and he would like to take up a project that can be watched by a wider family audience.

“Yes, most of my work has been A-certificate work. Doing a UA or U-certificate project would be a good shift for me,” Neil Bhoopalam concluded.

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