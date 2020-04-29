Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are reportedly expecting their first child together. The couple has been dating on-again/off-again for years now. It was only in January 2020 when they were first spotted together post-Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid's birthday celebration. This confirmed that they were back together!

Now, TMZ reports that they are entering a new phase in their lives. “Family sources for the couple tell us…Gigi is 20 weeks along. It’s unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, but both of their families are very excited. The supermodel shared some celebratory photos with the former One Direction singer this past weekend, but they weren’t baby related…they were birthday pics,” the report reads.

Recently, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, younger sister Bella Hadid and her family at her mom Yolanda Hadid‘s farm in Pennsylvania.