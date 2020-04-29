Bollywood Hungama

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting their first child together

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting their first child together

Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are reportedly expecting their first child together. The couple has been dating on-again/off-again for years now. It was only in January 2020 when they were first spotted together post-Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid's birthday celebration. This confirmed that they were back together!

Now, TMZ reports that they are entering a new phase in their lives. “Family sources for the couple tell us…Gigi is 20 weeks along. It’s unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, but both of their families are very excited. The supermodel shared some celebratory photos with the former One Direction singer this past weekend, but they weren’t baby related…they were birthday pics,” the report reads.

Recently, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, younger sister Bella Hadid and her family at her mom Yolanda Hadid‘s farm in Pennsylvania.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❣️????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! ???????? I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. ???? Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. ????????????????????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid celebrates her 25th birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik, sister Bella Hadid and family

