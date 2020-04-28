Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2020 | 10:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Kanika Kapoor is set to offer blood for the plasma treatment to other COVID-19 patients, awaits the test results

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Kanika Kapoor is set to offer blood for the plasma treatment to other COVID-19 patients, awaits the test results

Kanika Kapoor became quite the news after she tested positive for Coronavirus on March 20. The singer had returned from her trip to London and had attended multiple parties with honorary parliament members present there. However, Kanika Kapoor tested negative for Coronavirus after testing positive for the first five times. She recently took to her Instagram to break silence and gave a statement regarding her diagnosis.

Kanika Kapoor is set to offer blood for the plasma treatment to other COVID-19 patients, awaits the test results

In the statement, she revealed that every person she was in contact with, be it in the UK or India, has tested negative for COVID-19. She further said that she is spending some quality time with her parents in Lucknow. According to a recent discovery, the plasma of cured COVID-19 patients can be used to cure other patients. Kanika Kapoor has offered her plasma for the same and is awaiting the test results from the King George's Medical University.

In further development, she has been served notice by the police to head to the police station to give a written statement since she was charged with multiple IPC sections including Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor gets notice from Lucknow police to record statement amid her covid-19 recovery

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar apologises profusely for showing…

Esha Gupta makes her relationship with…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar…

Priyamani says there is no point in doing…

Ajay Devgn releases song ‘Thahar Ja’ that…

Cinema halls start planning on safety…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification