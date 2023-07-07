On Thursday, Divya Khosla Kumar took to her social media handle and shared the news of her mother Anita Khosla’s demise.

Actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar shared heart-breaking news on Thursday as she announced the passing of her mother, Anita Khosla. Taking to Instagram, Divya posted a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, reminiscing about the cherished memories they shared together.

Divya Khosla Kumar mourns the demise of her mother Anita Khosla; pens emotional note

In an emotional note, Divya expressed the immense “void” that her mother's death has left in her heart. She fondly remembered her mother's love and guidance, while stating how proud she is to be Anita Khosla's daughter. Divya also acknowledged the blessings and moral values instilled in her by her mother, vowing to carry them forward in her life.

Speaking of the post, the first image was a screenshot of a call between mother and daughter. Another picture featured a selfie of Divya and Anita, radiating warmth and love. The remaining snapshots offered glimpses into the beautiful memories they created together.

In her caption, Divya Khosla Kumar wrote, "Mamma Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values, my most beautiful soul. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma. Om Shanti…… Daughter of Anita Khosla."

As news of the heartbreaking loss spread, friends and colleagues from the film industry reached out to offer their condolences on Divya's Instagram post. Singer Kanika Kapoor expressed her grief with a simple "Rip," while actor Pearl Puri assured Divya that her mother would always be there, blessing her from above.

Pulkit Samrat, Mahhi Vij, Sachet Tandon, and other well-wishers also joined in mourning the demise of Divya's mother, expressing their condolences and support.

