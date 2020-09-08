Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.09.2020 | 3:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

After Disha Salian’s demise, Sushant Singh Rajput spoke to a lawyer; CBI to look into it

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A week before Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his temporary manager from CornerStone Disha Salian died by falling off a high-rise building. Disha Salian was appointed as Sushant’s temporary manager after Shruti Modi got injured. However, as per the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was very disturbed by her sudden demise. The incident took place on June 8, the day Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house.

After Disha Salian’s demise, Sushant Singh Rajput spoke to a lawyer; CBI to look into it

The actor had reportedly visited a lawyer after he heard the news of Disha Salian’s demise. As per the reports, there have been no revelations regarding his discussion with the lawyer but the Central Bureau of Investigation will probe into the matter further. It is still unclear when it comes to the verdict of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but the CBI has slashed the murder angle for now and is looking into it from the suicide angle.

Rhea Chakraborty, on the other hand has been summoned at the Narcotics Control Bureau regarding the drug probe and his brother Showik has been taken under custody for the same.

Also Read: Dil Bechara Box Office: The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer performs exceptionally well in New Zealand and Fiji

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut over…

BMC issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for…

FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant…

Kangana Ranaut claims BMC officials will be…

Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification