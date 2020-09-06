Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide on June 14 and his death has been in the news ever since his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The murder angle has been slashed by the CBI for now and they are still probing the case from the suicide angle. With Rhea Chakraborty’s brother being arrested by the NCB, things have surely taken a turn in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, the caretaker of Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse has revealed that the late actor had transferred funds for the maintenance of his pet Rottweilers, Amar, Akbar, and Anthony one day before his demise.

His caretaker said that he was shocked when he heard the news because it was only a day prior that he had sent across the money to his account. Raees, the farmhouse’s caretaker, has reportedly revealed that Sushant wanted to buy the place and was planning to move there permanently and so the changes were being made accordingly. He had visited the farmhouse in January with Rhea Chakraborty to celebrate his birthday along with a few friends including Shruti Modi and Samuel Miranda. It was during this trip that Shruti Modi’s leg was fractured and she was taken to Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last trip to the farmhouse was in February where he was accompanied by Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Neeraj. Raees further revealed that his March trip got cancelled.

Sushant Singh Rajput had rented the farmhouse and was planning to buy it. Even though the agreement ended in May 2020, Sushant made an advance payment for the months of June and July.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti celebrates Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik’s arrest

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.