Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw the win of actress Sana Makbul, best known for her role in the Star Plus romantic drama Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actress, however, was dragged into a fair share of controversies as she had showdown with Ranvir Shorey as well as a few arguments with the Malik family too. Rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh who shared the stage with her during the finale, recently opened up about his experience in the BB house and slammed the behaviour of Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 runner-up Rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh lashes out at Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik for their misbehaviour towards women

Naved Shaikh did not mince words to hide away his dislike towards the way they treated women around them. In an interview with DNA, he condemned such behaviour of men towards women, as he said, "Unko samajna chaiye ki ladkiyon se kaisi baat karni chahiye. Ladkiyon se tehzeeb se baat karni chaiye, within the lines baat honi chaiye. Aur agar aap line cross karte ho, toh woh aapki galti hai. Aap national television pe agar aisa kar rahe ho toh aapko thodi akal honi chaiye (They should know how to speak to a woman. Women should be treated with respects but a line should be maintained, even during an argument. If you are crossing that line, then it’s your own fault. If you are doing something like this on national television, you should have some sense and should try to avoid it).”

Ardent followers of the reality show would recall how Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul often had showdowns with the Bollywood actor even going to the extent of calling her ‘gutterchaap’ when she commented about his personal life, and dragged his relationship with his son he has with estranged wife Konkana Sen Sharma. However, Naved asserted that none of this can justify a man’s insult of a woman. Meanwhile, Armaan Malik was criticized by many including many industry insiders for promoting polygamy when he entered the house with his two wives – Payal and Kritika Malik.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul walks away with the trophy; Naezy becomes runner-up

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.