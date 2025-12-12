Diljit Dosanjh has officially confirmed his second collaboration with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali through a behind-the-scenes vlog shared from his ongoing shoot in Punjab. Posted on Instagram on Thursday, the video gives fans a rare peek into his daily routine and subtly reveals that he and Imtiaz are reuniting after the massive success of Amar Singh Chamkila.

In the vlog, Diljit is seen beginning his day at 4:30 am, followed by a workout session. He then has breakfast consisting of fruits and protein before heading to the shoot with his team. The video captures him filming in front of a green screen and sharing warm interactions with Imtiaz Ali, confirming that the director is once again helming Diljit’s next, currently untitled, project. After wrapping up the shoot, Diljit returns to a scenic haveli where he is staying during the film’s production.

This upcoming film marks the duo’s second association after the critically acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the iconic Punjabi musician. Parineeti Chopra starred as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife. Known as the “Elvis of Punjab,” Chamkila was celebrated for his electrifying performances, bold lyrical style, and cultural impact. His tragic assassination alongside Amarjot in 1988 remains one of Punjabi music’s greatest losses.

Amar Singh Chamkila earned two nominations at the International Emmy Awards Best Actor for Diljit Dosanjh and Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. Despite not winning, the recognition spotlighted Punjabi and Indian storytelling globally and reinforced the enduring influence of Chamkila’s music.

Diljit will next be seen in Border 2, the highly awaited sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 classic. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit in key roles, portraying brave soldiers safeguarding the nation. Produced by T-Series and J.P. Films, Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026, promising large-scale action, emotional intensity, and a patriotic storyline for today’s audiences.

