From Saiyaara, War 2 to Mrs: Bollywood dominates India’s trending movies of 2025; but none reach the global top 10

Google Trends’ 2025 ranking of the most-searched movies in India reveals a strong sweep by Hindi cinema. Titles like Saiyaara, War 2, Sanam Teri Kasam, Housefull 5, Mrs, and the animated epic Mahavatar Narsimha led the country’s search charts, signalling the continued influence of Bollywood across digital spaces. Yet despite this dominance at home, not a single Hindi film — or any Indian film — managed to enter Google’s global Top 10 searched movies list for the year.

In India, Hindi films clearly steered search curiosity. Saiyaara stood out as a top romantic musical and one of Mohit Suri’s most-talked-about releases. War 2, powered by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, held its position as one of the year’s most anticipated action spectacles. Sanam Teri Kasam resurfaced strongly thanks to the nostalgia around the 2016 original and renewed discussion ahead of its 2026 sequel.

Comedy franchise Housefull 5 maintained high online attention because of its ensemble cast and franchise legacy, while Mrs, headlined by Sanya Malhotra, sparked conversations for its layered storytelling and digital premiere. Meanwhile, Mahavatar Narsimha made a major impact as the biggest Indian animated success of the year, further fuelling the Hindi-dominant search landscape.

Even with South Indian juggernauts like Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, Marco, and Game Changer also appearing in the India region list, Hindi titles emerged as the strongest cluster — but the absence of any Indian movie from the global Top 10 points to a demographic difference in what drives worldwide search trends.

As Indian cinema continues to expand its footprint through star-driven blockbusters and high-engagement OTT titles, the 2025 search data highlights a key contrast: strong national popularity doesn’t always translate into global trending status. With several major Hindi films slated for 2026, the coming year will determine whether any homegrown title can finally break into the worldwide search charts.

