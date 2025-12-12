Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay returns in an enhanced 4K version titled Sholay – The Final Cut, releasing on December 12 across more than a thousand theatres in its fully restored form, literally. The controversial replacement in the trailer of “James Bond” with “Tatya Tope” has also been reversed.

Sholay 4K re-release restores original vision and James Bond line

Clarifying the issue, Neeraj Joshi, in charge of Marketing & Strategy, says, “It was ‘Tatya Tope’ in the original version, and then ‘James Bond’ came in to give the dialogue a more viewer-friendly thrust. Now in the version being released, it’s ‘James Bond’ again.”

The new edition of this timeless classic, piloted by director Ramesh Sippy’s nephew Shehzad Sippy, retains its legendary stature, with exquisite production values, dialogues that have become an intrinsic part of India’s pop culture, and performances that remain endlessly resplendent.

Three vital sequences have been added in this restored version, viz. a scene where a brave Sachin Pilgaonkar confronts the dreaded Gabbar. (In the original cut, Sachin’s character Ahmed was shown riding through the ravines and later discovered as a corpse on a horse.) A moment featuring Thakur’s faithful aide Ramlal (Satyen Kappu) hammering nails into the sole of Thakur’s shoe. And, of course, the spectacular finale where Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) stomps Gabbar with his spiked shoes.

This gruesome yet glorious climax now ends with a deeply emotional moment of shared grief between Thakur and Veeru never seen before.

The restoration took three years to complete, says Shehzad Sippy, “All credit goes to the original cast and crew for the masterpiece they created, as well as the Film Heritage Foundation for the amazing restoration job they’ve done. I am just happy we have been able to put out the makers’ original vision fifty years later and preserve this classic for future generations. I hope everyone gets to see this on the big screen for the first and hopefully not the last time.”

