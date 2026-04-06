In a collaboration that brings together some of the most influential voices in Indian music and cinema, Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The project sees global icon Diljit Dosanjh join forces with legendary composer A. R. Rahman and acclaimed lyricist Irshad Kamil—a creative trio known for crafting timeless musical experiences.

Diljit Dosanjh, A. R. Rahman and Imtiaz Ali unite for soul-stirring anthem ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ from Main Vaapas Aaunga

Adding to the excitement is the newly unveiled track ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’, described as a “song of hope” that resonates deeply with the times we live in. In a world often overshadowed by chaos, conflict, and uncertainty, the song offers a refreshing perspective—highlighting the beauty of life, the strength of love, and the enduring power of human connection. It aims to remind listeners that even in the darkest moments, hope and togetherness can prevail.

True to Imtiaz Ali’s signature storytelling style, the song is expected to seamlessly blend into the film’s emotional narrative, enhancing its depth and relatability. Known for his ability to weave music into the very fabric of his stories, Imtiaz once again appears to be using melody as a powerful storytelling tool.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina alongside Diljit Dosanjh, promising a compelling cinematic experience.

Backed by producers Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal under Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

With a powerful creative team at its helm and music that speaks to the soul, the film is poised to strike a chord with audiences, making Kya Kamaal Hai not just a song, but an emotion that lingers long after the music fades.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali reveals poster of Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer ahead of teaser launch

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.