EXCLUSIVE: Not just the mirror mistake, Dhurandhar The Revenge’s new print also censors some abuses; Sanjay Dutt’s abusive dialogue and few other abuses muted

A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama exclusively informed readers that a revised print of Dhurandhar The Revenge has been sent to cinemas since last weekend. The earlier print of the Ranveer Singh-Sanjay Dutt-R Madhavan-Arjun Rampal starrer had a minor blunder – the cameraman’s reflection was visible in the mirror in a crucial scene in the second half featuring Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) amd Gurbaaz Singh aka Pinda (Udaybir Sandhu). This blunder was rectified in the revised print. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the makers have made one more change as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Not just the mirror mistake, Dhurandhar The Revenge’s new print also censors some abuses; Sanjay Dutt’s abusive dialogue and few other abuses muted

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In the earlier version, some abuses were muted but many of them were left untouched. In the new print, more cuss words have been censored. The dialogue where (Sanjay Dutt) says ‘L***d c******a kya’ in the Operation Lyari sequence has been muted, though the gesture made by the actor while mouthing the dialogue remains. The abuse, ‘B******a’, said by Rakesh Bedi while getting his pedicure done, and by a character in the ‘Aari Aari’ song sequence was also silenced. A few more abuses have been similarly muted in other parts of the film. Words like ‘B****a’ and ‘G***u’ were kept untouched.”

Before the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported that among the 21 modifications listed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), abusive words were asked to be muted and some abuses were asked to be replaced. No details were provided in the cut list about these cuss words. At another point, a non-abusive word was replaced. In two places, a word was muted while a name was replaced, possibly with a fictional name.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh shot Dhurandhar The Revenge climax in 48°C heat, reveals makeup artist: “Containers were literally burning”

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