In 2013, Remo Dsouza inaugurated the dance film genre with ABCD – Any Body Can Dance (2013). It was a film with no popular star cast and yet opened at Rs. 5.50 crores, despite competition from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Special 26 (2013). Thanks to its theme, smart promotions, youth appeal, chartbuster music and of course, the dance moves, it went on to collect Rs. 45.50 crores in its lifetime. The second part, ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2 (2015), starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, and was a bigger hit, crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that now Remo Dsouza has begun working on another dance film and it may be titled ABCD 3.

SCOOP: Remo Dsouza begins work on his next dance film; likely to be titled ABCD 3

The source continued, “It’ll be produced by Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios. Remo Dsouza and his team have cracked a great idea for the film. They are now working on the screenplay. Remo is fully aware that a lot has changed since the last time he attempted a dance film in terms of audience consumption, exposure to various dance forms etc. He has kept those changes and Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences in mind while envisioning his upcoming venture.”

Meanwhile, another source told us that it might be a continuation of the first part of ABCD. Hence, as per this source, the characters from ABCD – Any Body Can Dance are expected to return in Remo’s next. However, Bollywood Hungama couldn’t verify this claim at the time of publishing this article.

Remo Dsouza entered the industry as a choreographer and turned director with the Bengali film Lal Pahare'r Katha (2007). His Hindi directorial debut happened with F.A.L.T.U. (2011) followed by ABCD – Any Body Can Dance and ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2. He then directed A Flying Jatt (2016), Race 3 (2018) and Street Dancer 3D (2020). Last year, his dance film, Be Happy (2025), had a release on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Is Raghav Juyal reuniting with Remo D’Souza for ABCD 3? Here’s what we know!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.