Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has revealed the first poster of his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, offering audiences an early glimpse of the project ahead of its teaser launch today at 1 PM. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali reveals poster of Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer ahead of teaser launch

Sharing the poster on social media, Ali announced, “Main Vaapas Aaunga. Teaser out today at 1 PM,” confirming that the film will arrive in theatres on June 12, 2026.

The film is backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, with Mohit Choudhary also attached as a producer. According to the makers, the project is described as a story exploring themes of love and longing. One of the notable aspects of the film is the reunion of Ali with composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil. The trio have previously collaborated on films such as Tamasha, Highway and the 2024 biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, which also featured Dosanjh in the lead role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial)

Main Vaapas Aaunga also marks another collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh following Amar Singh Chamkila, which premiered on Netflix in 2024. The actor, known for working across Punjabi and Hindi cinema, has built a strong presence both as a singer and performer in Indian films over the past decade.

Earlier reports about the film noted that it brings together Dosanjh, Raina and Sharvari on screen for the first time, with Shah adding veteran presence to the ensemble cast. Production on the film began in 2025 and the project is currently in post-production as it gears up for its theatrical release in June 2026. With the poster now out, the teaser dropping later today is expected to offer the first visual glimpse of Ali’s next directorial venture.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari to release on June 12, 2026

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.