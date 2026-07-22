Ayesha Khan, who recently featured in the special song ‘Shararat’ from Dhurandhar, has claimed that she was detained by the Mumbai Police while attempting to participate in a student protest in Dadar on Wednesday. The actor later shared videos and detailed her experience through Instagram, alleging that she and her friends were forcibly taken into police custody despite not having started the protest.

Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan detained by Mumbai Police during student protest, shares video asking, “Just a simple why?”

According to Ayesha, she reached Dadar around 4 pm to extend her support to the ongoing student protests that have spread to Mumbai. She said that before she could raise any slogans or begin demonstrating, a police officer informed her that protests were not permitted at the location. When she asked, “Bata dijiye dusra aur kya raasta hain,” she claimed the situation escalated quickly.

In a video statement shared on Instagram, Ayesha alleged that around 15 police personnel, including both male and female officers, surrounded her group and instructed them to board a police van. She further claimed that when they resisted, they were forcibly taken into the vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

Describing the incident, Ayesha said, “I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not getting into the van but they pulled us in. Poorey van mein hum poochte rahein ki aap ne humein kyu detain kiya hain? Humne galti kya kiya hain? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye.”

She added that while officers at the Worli police station treated them respectfully, she still did not receive an explanation for the detention. According to Ayesha, her primary question remains why she and others were detained before they had even begun protesting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

In another Instagram post, Ayesha shared a video that appeared to show her being pushed into a police van during the incident. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Dragged, detained for standing in peace. Asked questions to all the police people present there on why were we being detained? But no answer whatsoever! Sadak pe khade rehna kabse crime ho Gaya? Today will be the most peaceful sleep of my life. I stood for what was right! Still in the police station asking the same question! Why am I detained? Which law did I break? Forget about one’s democratic right, and protecting it, instead you are harming your own citizens, for what? I see shame in some of their eyes, but they are bound by their duties, they know, we know, what’s right and what’s wrong. My stand is clear. We lack accountability, EVERYWHERE. I still have hope, we will see a better future.”

The demonstrations in Mumbai are part of a wider wave of student protests that began in New Delhi and have now spread to multiple cities across the country. Protesters have been demanding accountability and have also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Demonstrations have taken place at several locations in Mumbai, including Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi, with some protesters claiming they were detained even before reaching the protest sites.

Also Read : Ayesha Khan opens up about attempted rape, says ‘I am almost sexualised everyday’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.