Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has once again spoken out on the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Days after sharing an emotional video condemning the crackdown, the actor criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the issue during an interview with The Wire.

Naseeruddin Shah SLAMS PM Narendra Modi over NEET protests, says, “Has he accepted responsibility for any blunders?”

Naseeruddin Shah says he is “not surprised” by government's response

When asked how he viewed the Prime Minister's response to what was described as one of the most serious issues of his tenure, Shah said he was not surprised. "I'm not surprised at all. When has he spoken honestly about anything? Has he accepted responsibility for any of his blunders? Has he ever accepted the fact that he was perhaps wrong? No. He's divine, and this supposed divinity of his has affected all his followers," Shah said.

The actor went on to question what he described as a lack of accountability, while referring to several statements made by the Prime Minister in the past. "It's amazing to hear and see the magic he seems to have performed. He talks about gutter gas to a group of scientists who applaud. He talks about Lord Ganesha's head being the result of plastic surgery, Karna and the Kauravas being IVF-born, and he's applauded by doctors. What is happening to us? Is there no one who is ever going to question this man?" he said.

Shah also criticised the Prime Minister for not holding press conferences, claiming he avoids difficult questions. "He never speaks to the press because he's scared. He'll be asked about 2002. He'll be asked about his supposed 35 years of begging, meditating in the Himalayas, and travelling abroad before he entered politics," he alleged.

Continuing his criticism, the veteran actor questioned the Prime Minister's public messaging and actions. "He tells us to save petrol and drives around in a convoy of SUVs. He tells us not to travel abroad and then leaves on foreign tours. I find it difficult to take anything he says seriously," Shah said.

When the interviewer remarked that, in his view, the Prime Minister appeared to be "a fraud," Shah responded, "Well, he's very close to being one, but I find it difficult to take anything he says seriously."

Shah's latest remarks come shortly after he shared an emotional Instagram video expressing anger over the police action against students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. In that video, he said he was "boiling with anger" after watching footage of security personnel using force on demonstrators and compared the masked officers to American ICE agents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naseeruddin Shah (@naseeruddin49)

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah joins Dhanush and Mammootty’s Om, returns to Tamil cinema after 26 years

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